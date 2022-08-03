U.S. grand jury subpoenas former Trump counsel Pat Cipollone -report

(Reuters) – Pat Cipollone, a White House counsel to former President Donald Trump, has been subpoenaed by a federal grand jury investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol Building, ABC News reported on Tuesday.

Cipollone late last month testified by videotape before a congressional committee investigating the events of that day.

ABC News, citing unnamed sources, reported that attorneys for Cipollone were expected to negotiate terms of his testimony before the grand jury.

Thousands of Trump supporters breached the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in an attempt to stop Congress from certifying Democrat Joe Biden’s November 2020 victory.

(Reporting by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Bradley Perrett)