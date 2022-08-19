UN voices outrage at Saudi 34-year sentence over tweets

Published by

Al-Araby

The United Nations voiced outrage on Friday at a Saudi court decision to sentence a woman to 34 years behind bars for tweets critical of the government, demanding she be released. “We are appalled by the sentencing of Saudi doctoral student Salma Al-Shehab… in connection with a series of tweets and retweets on political and human rights issues in Saudi Arabia,” Liz Throssell, spokeswoman for the UN rights office, said in a statement. “We urge the Saudi authorities to quash her conviction and release her immediately and unconditionally,” she said. “She should never have been arrested and charge…

Read More