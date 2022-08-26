Viral TikTok Couple Arrested & Charged With Murder In Connection To Shooting Death Of 29-Year-Old Georgia Man

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

A popular TikTok and Onlyfans couple were arrested earlier this month and charged with murder in connection to the shooting death of a Georgia man, Radar can confirm.

Johntae Collier and Eric Dodds, both 23, were arrested on August 10 and August 16, respectively, in connection to the murder of 29-year-old Dakota Bradshaw on August 1.

Johntae CollierWalker County Sheriff’s Office

The couple went viral on TikTok for their pro-LGBTQ+ content before being arrested and placed behind bars earlier this month.

Dodds, who was ultimately named as a second suspect in the murder of Bradshaw, initially claimed Collier was innocent and even went so far as to create a GoFundMe page in an effort to prove his boyfriend’s innocence.

Before Dodds spoke out online in defense of Collier, there was confusion and speculation on social media that Collier was actually arrested for murdering Dodds – although that was not the case.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s press release, which was released on Thursday, Collier was arrested on Wednesday, August 10, after the GBI obtained a murder warrant for the social media personality on August 8.

Eric DoddsWalker County Sheriff’s Office

The United States Marshals Task Force, special agents with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, and the Huntsville Police Department SWAT team executed the search warrant and took Collier into custody after raiding his Huntsville, Alabama home.

The GBI then obtained murder warrants for Dodds on Monday, August 15, before the warrant was executed by the United States Marshals Task Force in Huntsville, Alabama one day later on August 16. The news was first reported by Hollywood Unlocked.

Collier was initially taken to Alabama’s Madison County Jail before being extradited to Georgia’s Walker County Jail where he reportedly still remains.

Dodd was initially taken to Alabama’s Limestone County Jail, where he will reportedly remain as he awaits extradition to Walker County Jail.

Prior to the couple’s recent arrests, Major Mike Freeman of the Walker County Sheriff’s Office contacted the GBI for help in investigating Bradshaw’s August 1 death after the sheriff’s office received reports of shots fired at Bradshaw’s Rossville, Georgia home.

Bradshaw was found shot inside of his home when the authorities arrived to the scene, and was officially pronounced dead after being taken to a nearby hospital.

According to witnesses nearby at the time of the shooting, a red truck and a blue Dodge Challenger – suspected to be driven by Collier and Dodd – were seen speeding away from Bradshaw’s home shortly after the initial reports of gunfire.