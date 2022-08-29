White House to host health summit on Sept 28 in bid to end U.S. hunger, boost nutrition

By Katanga Johnson

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The White House said it will hold a summit aimed to address issues around U.S. hunger, nutrition and health on Sept. 28 in Washington, D.C.

U.S. President Joe Biden said in May that the event will help realize his administration’s goal to end U.S. hunger and reduce diet-related diseases in a majority of Americans by 2030.

The previous U.S. event of this kind was held in 1969, the White House said.

“Lack of access to healthy and affordable foods is one of many factors impacting hunger and diet-related diseases. The COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated these challenges further,” said White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre in a statement.

The summit – which is expected to bring together government leaders, academics and activists – will yield a national strategy that identifies actions the government will take to “catalyze the public and private sectors to drive transformative change and address the intersections between food, hunger, nutrition and health,” Jean-Pierre added.

The White House added that the summit would aim to address ways the United States can reduce disparities among the communities who are impacted the most by these issues.

A venue for the event and a specific list of attendees has yet to be announced.

