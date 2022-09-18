A Second Snub? Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Discovered They Were ‘Uninvited’ From Prestigious Royal Event By Reading The News

mega

Don’t tell the Sussexes! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were reportedly “uninvited” to Sunday’s state reception for world leaders hosted by King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla Parker Bowles, and according to a source, they had to figure out the news for themselves.

Radar learned the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were likely unwelcome to the prestigious event after a spokesperson for Buckingham Palace clarified that only “working members of the royal family only” were invited.

However, the update caused confusion as a royal source also confirmed that both Harry and Meghan had received invitations and “nobody told them they are uninvited.”

“I’m told they only found out they were uninvited by reading press reports,” added a second source.

The event, meant for foreign royals and political leaders, will be hosted by the King and Queen Consort, with members of the Royal family, including Prince William and Kate Middleton, greeting guests as they arrive.

Among those on the guest list are Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, U.S. President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron.

The state reception comes the day before Queen Elizabeth II will be laid to rest. Her funeral is scheduled to take place on Monday, September 19, at Westminster Abbey in London.

As Radar previously reported, Her Majesty passed away on Thursday, September 8, around 6:30 P.M. local time.

“The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of great sadness for me and all members of my family. We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother,” Charles wrote in a statement.

“I know her loss will be deeply felt through the country, the Realms, and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world,” he continued. “During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which The Queen was so widely held.”

Page Six spoke to the sources and was first to report Buckingham Palace’s confirmation that the event is for working royals only.