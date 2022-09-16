Amazon greenlights Ridley Scott’s Blade Runner sequel series

Amazon Studios says it's working on a Blade Runner sequel series, with Ridley Scott on board as executive producer. Ian West/PA Wire/dpa

Blade Runner looks set to return, after Amazon Studios announced that it’s producing a sequel series – called “Blade Runner 2099” – for Prime Video.

Ridley Scott, who directed the original 1982 “Blade Runner” movie, is on board as an executive producer, Amazon said on Thursday, as is Silka Louisa (Shining Girls), who also wrote the script.

The sci-fi film is set in a dystopian Los Angeles of 2019, where original Blade Runner Rick Deckard (Harrison Ford) has to fight insurgent synthetic humans also known as replicas.

In the 2017, the Blade Runner universe returned to the screen with Denis Villeneuve’s sequel “Blade Runner 2049,” starring Ryan Gosling as well as Ford.

Based on the title, the new Amazon series is likely to be set in 2099.

So far, the streaming giant hasn’t disclosed any details concerning the plot or cast, however.