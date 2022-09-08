Britney Spears, Elton John’s ‘Hold Me Closer’ mashup debuts on Billboard Top 10

Published by

New York Daily News

They came in closer… to the top. Elton John and Britney Spears’ hotly anticipated collaboration, “Hold Me Closer,” debuted in the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100, according to the music outlet Tuesday. The mashup of 75-year-old John’s “Tiny Dancer,” “The One,” and “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart,” debuted on Aug. 26 and hit the charts at No. 6. The duet marks the first new track for newly remarried Spears, 40, in nearly six years — a milestone following last year’s termination of the pop star’s more than decade-long conservatorship initiated by her father. News of the “Tiny Dancer” remix first s…

