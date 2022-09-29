Towleroad Gay News

‘Bros’ review: Billy Eichner, on the street but now he has a boyfriend. And a major studio first: An R-rated gay rom-com. And it’s good

Published by
Chicago Tribune

“Bros” can’t win, probably, but it’s enjoyable, especially in its first hour, and the second hour has enough going on, and enough elemental romantic rooting interest, to excuse some detours. As a probable first — it’s being marketed as the first major studio gay rom-com in the genially raunchy R-rated tradition of “Trainwreck,” “Bridesmaids” and “Knocked Up” — already it has spawned legions of homophobic trolls online. Since its Toronto International Film Festival premiere, it has also drawn more reasonable skeptics taking issue with its deployment of straight narrative tropes, right down to t…

