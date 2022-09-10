Documentary by Laura Poitras wins Golden Lion at Venice film festival

US director Laura Poitras holds the Golden Lion for Best Film for “All the Beauty and the Bloodshed” during the closing ceremony of the 79th edition of the Venice Film Festival. Gian Mattia D’alberto/LaPresse via ZUMA Press/dpa

“All the Beauty and the Bloodshed,” a documentary by US filmmaker Laura Poitras, has won the the Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival, the jury announced Saturday evening.

The film centres on the life and work of photographer Nan Goldin.

Poitras, 58, is best known for “Citizenfour,” an Oscar-winning documentary about whistleblower Edward Snowden.

Poitras is the seventh woman to win the Golden Lion since 1949.

“All the Beauty and the Bloodshed” tells of Goldin’s life, her artistic work and her fight against the Sackler family, which is known for marketing the addictive opioid OxyContin.

Goldin herself has said she was addicted to OxyContin. The 68-year-old became famous with intimate photographs that deal with topics such as sexuality, illness, desire or violence.

This year’s Grand Jury Prize went to Frenchwoman Alice Diop for “Saint Omer.” Jailed Iranian filmmaker Jafar Panahi was honoured with the Special Jury Prize for “No Bears.”

Italian director Luca Guadagnino received the Silver Lion for Best Director for “Bones and All,” while the Best Actress award went to Cate Blanchett for her role in “Tár.” Colin Farrell won Best Actor for the black comedy-drama “The Banshees of Inisherin.”

The Venice Film Festival, which opened on August 31, is one of the three most important in the world, alongside the Cannes Film Festival and the Berlin Film Festival. In this year’s competition, 23 works competed for the prizes.

The awards were presented by an international jury chaired by US actress Julianne Moore.

British director Martin McDonagh holds Osella award for Best Screenplay during the closing ceremony of the 79th Venice International Film Festival. Gian Mattia D’alberto/LaPresse via ZUMA Press/dpa