Dominion Voting $1.6 Billion Defamation Battle Against Fox News Reveals Producer Warned Network To Keep Host Jeanine Pirro Off The Air

Mega

A Fox News producer’s email warning host Jeanine Pirro to stay off the air was uncovered in Dominion Voting System’s defamation lawsuit against the network, Radar has learned.

The shocking development was revealed on Tuesday. The email was reportedly sent shortly after Election Day 2020 when Fox News hosts, like Pirro, went on television and claimed the election had been stolen from then-President Donald Trump.

Mega

According to NPR, who confirmed the email’s existence via two sources familiar with the message, the Fox News producer who sent the email was worried about the legal ramifications the false claims Pirro spouted would have on the network.

The producer’s worries were not unfounded. In the months following Pirro and the other hosts’ false claims on the network, Dominion Voting Systems filed a $1.6 billion lawsuit accusing both Fox News and Fox News’ parent company of defamation.

“The Dominion Software System has been tagged as one allegedly capable of flipping votes,” Pirro told the network’s viewers on November 14, 2020 – the day the election was called in now-President Joe Biden’s favor.

Pirro also falsely suggested Dominion’s voting machines were not only proven to have flipped votes for Trump to Biden, but the machines were also discarding ballots cast for Trump.

Mega

Evidence of a Fox News producer’s email warning Pirro not to go on air and falsely claim the 2020 election was stolen from Trump comes just weeks after a Delaware state judge ruled Dominion’s $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit against Fox Corporation could move forward.

The suit alleged the network’s top executives – including Rupert Murdoch and his son, Lachlan Murdoch – “exerted direct control over Fox News’ programming decisions” and was therefore responsible for the false claims against Dominion’s voting machines.

The voting machine company also claimed Dominion suffered “enormous and irreparable economic harm” and estimated its loss of profits for the next eight years to be more than $600 million due to the false claims made on Fox News about their machines.

Despite Dominion’s ongoing lawsuit, a spokesperson for Fox News recently described the company’s billion-plus damages claim as “outrageous, unsupported and not rooted in sound financial analysis, serving as nothing more than a flagrant attempt to deter our journalists from doing their jobs.”

Mega

Dan Webb, Fox News’ current outside attorney for the ongoing case, also recently claimed the network did nothing wrong and was simply reporting then-President Trump’s claims that Dominion committed voter fraud.

“All you’re reporting to the public is that somebody — in this case, the president of the United States — has made the allegation of voter fraud by Dominion,” Webb told NPR this week.

He added, “I don’t know how anything could be more newsworthy than the president of the United States making the allegation, and his lawyers making the allegations in court, because that’s so fundamental.”