‘Don’t Worry Darling’: Controversies don’t stop box office success

Published by

Euronews (English)

Against all odds and bad publicity, Don’t Worry Darling is currently topping the charts in the US and UK. Does this mean that controversies and tabloid chat can’t break a film? The latest twist in the Don’t Worry Darling saga – which we have covered at length here at Euronews Culture – is that Olivia Wilde’s suburban thriller is surprisingly topping the box office. Its success proves that despite all the drama surrounding the film and its chaotic press tour, there’s no such thing as bad publicity. There were fears that the film, starring Florence Pugh and Harry Styles, would be overshadowed by…

Read More