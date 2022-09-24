Elton John ‘ambushed’ by Joe Biden with medal after White House gig

Published by

British music superstar Elton John was ‘ambushed’ on stage at the White House Friday, when US President Joe Biden surprised him by awarding the National Humanities Medal. A visibly shocked and emotional Sir Elton heard Biden describe him as a “tidal wave” who helped people rise up for justice. Sir Elton had just finished a farewell gig to honour everyday “heroes” like teachers, nurses and AIDS activists when the medal was presented. John seemed almost overcome by the accolades, telling the audience of 2,000 people: “I don’t know what to say. … I don’t know how to take a compliment very well …

