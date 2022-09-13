Emmys 2022: Winners from the 74th annual prime-time TV awards

Published by

New York Daily News

The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards returned to Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater for the first time since 2019 on Monday, upended for three years by the COVID-19 pandemic. Here are all the winners from this year’s show, hosted by Kenan Thompson: Drama series“Yellowjackets” “Succession” – WINNER “Stranger Things” “Squid Game” “Severance” “Ozark” “Euphoria” “Better Call Saul” Comedy series“Abbott Elementary” “Barry” “Curb Your Enthusiasm” “Hacks” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” “Only Murders in the Building” “Ted Lasso” – WINNER “What We Do in the Shadows” Limited or anthology series“Dopesick” “The Dropout…

