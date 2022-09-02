Everything We Know About Taylor Swift’s Brand New Album ‘Midnights’

Published by

Morning Honey

More sleepless nights are in store for Taylor Swift fans, as the singer announced her new album “Midnights” will drop this fall! The 32-year-old shared the update on her Instagram with an image of the cover, which shows her holding a lighter and gazing at the flicker through her glittered eyelids. “Midnights, the stories of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life, will be out October 21,” Swift captioned the post on Monday, August 28. “Meet me at midnight,” she added. In the second slide of her post, she gave some insight into the songwriting process. “We lie awake in love and in fear…

