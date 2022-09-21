‘Flailing’ Trump embraced QAnon because ‘all he has left is violence’: columnist

Published by

Raw Story

By Matthew Chapman On Wednesday, writing for The Atlantic, Juliette Kayyem argued that former President Donald Trump’s newfound, overt embrace of the QAnon movement is a sign that he is running out of ideas about how to expand his political base. Trump had always paid some degree of praise to QAnon, a conspiratorial belief that America is controlled by a secret group of Satan-worshiping pedophiles who consume children’s flesh to live forever. But more recently he has made his allegiance to them more explicit, by playing a QAnon-associated song at his Ohio rally and sharing memes containing QAn…

Read More