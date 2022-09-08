Google, Amazon workers to walk-out over Israel deal

Published by

Al-Araby

Hundreds of Google and Amazon workers across the US are expected to walk out of work on Thursday, to protest the tech giants’ recent billion-dollar deal with Israel and alleged anti-Palestinian sentiments at the companies. It comes after Amazon and Google agreed ‘Project Nimbus’, a $1.2 billion deal to supply the Israeli government with artificial intelligence and cloud storage facilities. Strikes against the deal and an alleged crackdown on pro-Palestinian workers at Google and Amazon are planned in New York, Seattle, San Francisco, and Durham on Thursday afternoon, including the tech giants’…

