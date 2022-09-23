Hisham Selim, One of Egypt’s Best-Known Actors Has Died; His Public Support of Trans Son Shocked the Conservative Country

“As His Father, I Have To Help Him To Be Able To Live The Life That He Wants,” –Hisham Selim on a televised interview speaking of his trans son.

Published by

Al-Araby

Renowned Egyptian actor Hisham Selim, 64 years old, passed away on Thursday, after a long battle against cancer over the past year. Selim, who was the son of the late football legend and businessman Saleh Selim, was born on January 27, 1958, and was among the most recognised actors of his generation. His first debut on film was with late iconic actress Faten Hamama in the 1972 movie, “Embratoreyet Meem” (Empire M). Selim played several other prominent roles in cinema, theatre and TV, including films directed by late award-winning director Youssef Chahine such as “Awdat El-Ebn Al-Dal” (The Retu…

Read More