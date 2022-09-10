How do you get monkeypox? Sex guidelines are under debate

Published by

The Philadelphia Inquirer

PHILADELPHIA — The last weekend of August, party promoter Jeremy Taylor hosted a dance at a Broad Street club in Philadelphia featuring tracks from Beyonce’s latest album and cards telling guests where to get monkeypox vaccinations. Protecting people from a new virus spreading rapidly over the summer was a priority for Taylor, who hosts events under the name JayLaTay. His dances draw many people who identify as Black and LGBTQ — a population in Philadelphia that’s more likely to contract monkeypox, and less likely to be vaccinated against it. Warnings about the virus transmitting through sust…

Read More