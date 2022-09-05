‘I Don’t Believe In God Anymore’: Britney Spears Posts 2-Minute Recording Speaking To Son Jayden As Public Family Fight Intensifies

MEGA

Britney Spears didn’t hold back her feelings when responding to her 15-year-old son Jayden’s recent interview, Radar has learned.

On Monday, the 40-year-old pop star released a 2-minute recording where she explained how she felt about Jayden defending Britney’s father, Jamie.

Britney has accused her father of abusive behavior during her 13-year-old conservatorship. Her legal team has continued to investigate Jamie’s management of her finances. He has denied all allegations of wrongdoing and claimed he only had Britney’s best interest at heart.

In an interview with 60 Minutes in Australia, Jayden said about Jamie, “He was trying to be like any father, like pursue his daughter’s dream of being a superstar, working and doing all these concerts and performing.”

He added, “But I think some people are just, like, ceasing to realize how much he cares about her.”

Jayden defended Britney’s relatives including her brother Bryan and mom Lynne when he said, “They are not bad people! They know what we are going through now. They want our future to be what we want it to be. They just want to watch over us.”

Britney was not pleased with the interview. “I can totally understand why my family would have a problem with my doing my own thing … maybe because I never have,” she started off.

She accused Jayden of “undermining” her behavior “as my family always has.”

Britney said she was tired of the “I hope she gets better” and “ I will pray for her” remarks from her son and family members.

“Pray for what?” she asked. “So I can keep working so I can pay off mom’s legal fees or her house?”

“Do you want me to get better so I can give your dad 40,000 a month?” she asked which referenced the amount of child support she pays Kevin Federline.

“Or the reason behind you guys deciding to be painful is because it’s over in 2 years and you don’t get anything?” she added still speaking about the child support.

She said over the years she has asked her sons to see them more but it always backfired. She recalled a specific incident where she asked one of them for more time during the week and they immediately called Federline.

Britney said her when her sons did come over to her home they didn’t spent time with her and left hours early. “I didn’t do anything and I know I’m not perfect… but the love I have given you.”

“It saddens me not one of you has valued me as a person,” she added. “Honestly, my dad needs to be in jail for the rest of his life.”

“Like I said, God would not have let this happened to me. I don’t believe in god anymore because of the way my children and my family have treated me. There is nothing to believe in anymore. I’m an atheist y’all.”