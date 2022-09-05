Iran sentences to death two gay rights activists: reports

Published by

Al-Araby

A court in Iran has sentenced to death two gay rights activists on charges of promoting homosexuality, campaigners said Monday, urging pressure from the international community to stop the implementation of the verdicts. The two women, Zahra Sedighi Hamedani, 31, and Elham Chubdar, 24, were sentenced to death by the court in the northwestern town of Urmia, the Hengaw Kurdish rights organisation said. Just for being the voice for lbtq+, the Iran government ordered in a few days, that two lgbt_activist be hanged their name is Zahra Siddiqui and Ilham chubdar . Be a voice for them.#الهام_چوبدار #…

