Iran to use tech to catch women defying hijab laws

Published by

Al-Araby

The Iranian government is looking to use facial recognition technology in public places to catch women who breach the Islamic Republic’s hijab laws. Mohammad Saleh Hashemi Golpayegani, the secretary of Iran’s Headquarters for Promoting Virtue and Preventing Vice, said in a recent interview that there are plans to use surveillance technology to find women who refuse to adhere to laws that regulate women’s clothing. The plans come after a decree signed by hardline President Ebrahim Raisi in mid-August, which further curtailed women’s freedom of dress. Wearing the hijab and modest clothing became…

