‘It’s Racist Of You’: Former SC Governor Nikki Haley Fires Back At ‘The View’ Star Sunny Hostin After Claims She Shields Indian Heritage Behind Middle Name

Former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley zealously fired back at Sunny Hostin‘s claims she shields her Indian heritage by using her middle name during Tuesday’s episode of The View, labeling the remarks as “racist.”

RadarOnline.com has learned that Haley was brought up on the show when Alyssa Farah Griffin sounded off about who she thought would be a solid GOP candidate for the 2024 presidential election.

“I think we’ve got some if they’re willing to challenge Trump,” she said. “I’d love to see Nikki Haley, I’d love to see Liz Cheney.”

Hostin voiced her disapproval of U.N. Ambassador Haley, questioning why she didn’t go by the first moniker on her birth certificate. Haley was born in South Carolina in January 1972 and was given the name Nimrata Nikki Haley.

Griffin highlighted that “a lot of people don’t go by their actual real names,” noting that Haley has been referred to as “Nikki” since she was a kid.

Griffin also speculated that she could have gone by her middle name “to avoid prejudice.”

However, Hostin wasn’t having it, labeling the public figure as a “chameleon” like others who “decide not to embrace our ethnicities,” prompting her co-hosts to interject.

Sara Haines pointed out that Hostin’s name is not “Sunny,” but rather Asunción Cummings Hostin.

“Most Americans can’t pronounce Asunción because of the under-education in our country,” Hostin argued.

As the clip made its rounds online, Haley entered the conversation herself by taking to Twitter with a message in which she tagged Hostin.

“Thanks for your concern @Sunny. It’s racist of you to judge my name. Nikki is an Indian name and is on my birth certificate — and I’m proud of that,” she wrote. “What’s sad is the left’s hypocrisy towards conservative minorities. By the way, last I checked, Sunny isn’t your birth name.”

Journalist Megyn Kelly has since shown her support for Haley, retweeting the clip along with a fire emoji and the message, “Omg.”

Sen. Marsha Blackburn was another one of her supporters, taking to the social media platform with a message of her own.

“I’m proud of my friend @NikkiHaley for calling it out for what it is, but she shouldn’t have to,” part of it read. “@TheView, an on air apology would be a good place to start.”