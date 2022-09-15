JoJo Siwa Predicts ‘DWTS’ Mirror Ball Winner, Has Advice For ‘RHONJ’ Star Teresa Giudice

Mega

JoJo Siwa knows all about the pressures of performing on Dancing With The Stars — which is why RadarOnline asked her who she believes will come out victorious with this year’s hard-to-get mirror ball.

We caught up with JoJo at the opening night of Alanis Morissette’s Jagged Little Pill at Pantages Theatre in Hollywood on Wednesday, where we asked the former DWTS contestant who she thinks will take home the coveted trophy.

Not only did she spill about her prediction, but she also had some sound advice for Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice, along with the others fighting for the sought-after award.

Last week, the newest contestants and their pro pairs for season 31 of the competition reality series were announced.

The celebrity-filled cast includes Bachelor star Gabby Windey, comedian Wayne Brady, singer Jordin Sparks, actress Selma Blair, Jersey Shore star Vinny Guadagnino, country singer Jessie James Decker, Sex and the City actor Jason Lewis, Arnold Schwarzenegger‘s son Joseph Baena, and more.

It also includes Teresa and Shangela, who is the first drag queen ever to compete on DWTS.

JoJo broke barriers when she teamed up with dancer Jenna Johnson last year, making them the first same-sex pairing on the show. The reality star-turned-mega influencer didn’t win, but she thinks she knows who will take home the mirror ball this time around.

“The whole cast is awesome,” JoJo responded when we asked her about the cast. “I’m really excited for Shangela to be a part of the show. Shangela’s paired up with Gelb and, you know, it’s going to be really fun because obviously, Shangela is a drag queen, but on the inside, she’s also a he.”

“I think that that’s going to be really fun to see if they dress in drag (or) if they present masculine,” she continued. “I think it’s going to be a really fun story to watch throughout the season.”

When asked what it means to see DWTS eliminate stereotypes of dancing pairs, JoJo didn’t hold back.

“It’s incredible! I really love that they didn’t do another female-female this year, even a male-male,” she told RadarOnline.com, “they did a male-drag queen and I think that anything they would have done would have been incredible, but they brought a whole other level of inclusivity.”

She added the “brilliant” move “shows, once again, that you can do anything — you can dance with anyone.”

While JoJo’s votes are going to Shangela, her mother will be cheering for Teresa. When asked if she had any advice for the reality star-turned-mirror ball hopeful, she said, “It’s not about being a dancer, I can say that. It’s a totally different kind of dancing as well.”

Shooting down the idea that Charli D’Amelio will walk away with the trophy because she’s a dancer, JoJo argued, “it really is such a different kind of dance than what a competitive dancer is trained to do. It’s a challenge for everybody.”

Besides stopping to chat with RadarOnline.com at the event, JoJo made headlines by making her red carpet debut with her girlfriend Avery Cyrus. The two were adorable for their first-ever event, stopping to take their own photos as they walked into the theater.

Jagged Little Pill will be showing in Los Angeles until October 2.