Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Condemns Anthony Edwards’ Homophobic Comments: “Another Athlete, Another Anti-Gay Slur.”

Published by

Fadeaway World

By Orlando Silva Kareem Abdul-Jabbar criticized Anthony Edwards’ anti-LGBTQ+ comments, urging the player to do something real to apologize. View the original article to see embedded media. Anthony Edwards raised many eyebrows last week when he posted an Instagram story full of homophobic comments when he spotted a group of men hanging out at night. The Minnesota Timberwolves’ young star was met with a lot of criticism for his comments, which forced him to apologize for his behavior. Even though he already apologized, the backlash hasn’t stopped and while the league is reviewing should they pun…

Read More