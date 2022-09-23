Lamar Odom Not Dating Transgender Model Daniiellè Alexis, Only Friends

mega, Daniiellè Alexis/Instagram

Former NBA star Lamar Odom is not in a relationship with trans-woman Daniiellè Alexis, RadarOnline has learned.

Photos posted to social media of the aspiring actress and Odom sparked rumors that a new love interest could be in the works for Khloe Kardashian’s former beau.

However, Lamar is still a single man, according to a source close to him. That being said, the insider did not deny having a friendship with the model but stated that there were no romantic feelings between the two.

Alexis and Lamar first met back in June 2022, when he was in Los Angeles for the BET Awards.

Reportedly, Lamar was out shopping when a car pulled up and the model exited the vehicle and approached the NBA star, to ask him for a photo.

After the brief photo-op, the two exchanged numbers. Daniiellè and Lamar kept in touch, although no details about the extent of their conversations have been released.

Following the encounter, Lamar moved from Georgia to Los Angeles, following accusations that his former manager was holding his social media account ‘hostage.’

Once back, Lamar and Daniiellè reconnected for lunch together.

Rumors started floating around after she posted a selfie with Lamar captioned, “One of the most beautiful humans I’ve met.” Khloé’s ex does not follow his friend on Instagram.

While the rumor mill would suggest there’s more to this friendship than meets the eye, sources close to the former Laker have confirmed that there is nothing romantic taking place behind the scenes — while noting he has no issues with the transgender community.

Apparently, Alexis is an aspiring actress and the two frequently chat about the industry.