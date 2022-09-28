‘Let’s Get Right To The Violence’: Shocking Footage Shows Donald Trump Ally Roger Stone Calling For Violence One Day Before 2020 Election

Mega

Newly surfaced footage shows Donald Trump ally Roger Stone ready to contest the 2020 presidential election one day before the election took place, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The shocking footage was recorded by a Danish documentary film crew who had been filming Stone for nearly three years before the 2020 election.

According to CNN, who recently obtained portions of the footage, Stone was also calling for violence in anticipation of the election results that would ultimately name Joe Biden the new president.

“F— the voting, let’s get right to the violence,” Stone reportedly said in one part of the documentary filmed on November 2, 2020.

Even more surprising is the fact that the Danish filmmakers – Christoffer Guldbrandsen and Frederik Marbell – reportedly provided the January 6 House Select Committee with 8 minutes of footage after receiving a subpoena from the committee’s chairman, Democratic Rep. Bennie Thompson, in July.

Parts of the footage shared with the January 6 House Committee are expected to be shown during the committee’s upcoming hearing on Wednesday, September 28, alongside other evidence allegedly connecting Stone to domestic terrorist groups like the Oath Keepers and Proud Boys.

Other portions of the footage set to be shown during the committee’s upcoming hearing reportedly capture Stone’s plans to “claim victory” for Trump even if the election results are still “up in the air.”

“I really do suspect it’ll still be up in the air. When that happens, the key thing to do is to claim victory,” Stone was reportedly filmed saying on November 1, 2020. “Possession is nine tenths of the law, no we won.”

When asked about the newly uncovered footage by CNN, Stone denied any such footage exists and claimed the clips were “manipulated and selectively edited.”

Stone also challenged “the accuracy and the authenticity” of the videos and suggested the filmmakers don’t have the “legal right to use them.”

“I challenge the accuracy and the authenticity of these videos and believe they have been manipulated and selectively edited,” Stone argued. “I also point out that the filmmakers do not have the legal right to use them.”

He added, “The excerpts you provided below prove nothing, certainly they do not prove I had anything to do with the events of January 6th.”