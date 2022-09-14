Mike Lindell – The CEO Of My Pillow & Outspoken Donald Trump Supporter – Says FBI SEIZED His Phone

Mega

Mike Lindell, the CEO of My Pillow and an outspoken defender of ex-President Donald Trump’s voter fraud claims, said the FBI seized his cellphone this week, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to Lindell, the incident took place on Tuesday while the My Pillow founder was picking up dinner at a Hardee’s restaurant in Colorado.

While Lindell was in the drive-through line, he was allegedly surrounded by FBI agents who served him with a grand jury subpoena ordering the turnover of his cellphone.

The subpoena was reportedly in connection to potential information to help with the agency’s ongoing investigation into a Colorado 2020 presidential election security breach.

“Cars pulled up in front of us, to the side of us and behind us and I said, ‘These are either bad guys or the FBI.’ Well, it turns out they were the FBI,” Lindell revealed during his struggling online show, The Lindell Report, Tuesday night.

“He goes, ‘Well, I got some bad news … he goes, ‘We’re taking your cellphone. We have a warrant for your cellphone,” Lindell continued. “I want to say this for the record, they were pretty nice guys. None of them had an attitude.”

The My Pillow CEO and staunch Trump defender further revealed he was questioned about Tina Peters, a Mesa County, Colorado clerk currently under investigation for allegedly allowing an unauthorized individual to access voting machines.

“I said, ‘Come on, bring me to January 6,’” Lindell allegedly told the FBI agents after initially believing the subpoena was in connection to the ongoing investigation into the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol. “I want to be part of that show.”

“They thought they were there to intimidate me,” he added during an interview with CNN, “they won’t intimidate me.”

Although a spokesperson for the FBI could not officially corroborate Lindell’s claims, the spokesperson confirmed agents of the agency were at Hardee’s Tuesday night to execute a search warrant.

“Without commenting on this specific matter, I can confirm that the FBI was at that location executing a search warrant authorized by a federal judge,” the agency’s spokesperson told CNN.