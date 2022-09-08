Netflix reboots ‘Teletubbies’ – plus more new kid-friendly shows

When the BBC broadcast the first episode of the “Teletubbies” in March 1997, a new era of children’s television dawned. 25 years later Netflix is rebooting the show. Wildbrain/dpa

Tinky Winky, Dipsy, Laa-Laa and Po have a new friend.

Among Netflix’s new preschool-centric shows announced Wednesday is a reboot of “Teletubbies,” the beloved British children’s show about four characters known for their gibberish language, their bright antennas and the TVs on their stomachs.

“The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” alum Tituss Burgess will narrate the show, which will premiere Nov. 14 on Netflix.

“Join colorful friends Tinky Winky, Dipsy, Laa-Laa and Po on wonder-filled adventures as they learn and grow in this 21st century refresh of the beloved preschool series,” reads a description from Netflix. “Each episode includes new, original ‘Tummy Tales’ songs that will have the entire family dancing along!”

The “Teletubbies” reboot joins a slate of new programming aimed at Netflix’s youngest demographic. Here’s a full list of the new shows:

“Spirit Rangers,” premiering Oct. 10

“Inspired by stories from Native American tribes and the majestic landscapes of national parks of America, Spirit Rangers explores the adventure and beauty of nature through the eyes of Kodi, Summer and Eddy Skycedar, Chumash/Cowlitz siblings who share a secret. This trio of kids are ‘Spirit Rangers’ who help protect the land and spirits of the national park that they call home in California. Taking on new perspectives as a grizzly bear cub, red-tailed hawk and spunky turtle, the Skycedar kids take on every challenge — from helping a lost thunderbird to waking a sleepy sun — with courage and compassion.”

“Waffles + Mochi’s Restaurant,” premiering Oct. 17

“Get bready for Waffles and Mochi to blast off on their tastiest adventure yet as they open their very own restaurant. As chefs, the two traveling taste-buddies serve up sweet, salty and spicy dishes inspired by the ingredients from their incr-edible explorations. The new season features familiar faces like Mrs. Obama and world-renowned chefs, home cooks, kids and celebrities from all over the globe who all share the same passion for food and fun!”

“StoryBots: Answer Time,” premiering Nov. 21

“The StoryBots are back, answering tough questions and delivering so many laughs that kids won’t even realize they’re learning! From ‘how lasers work’ to ‘why people get dizzy,’ the StoryBots break down the most complex ideas into bite-size explanations that expand kids’ understanding and appreciation of the world around them.” Netflix promises “world-class art, animation, music, and celebrity guests like Danny DeVito, Chrissy Tiegen, Anne Hathaway.”

“Princess Power,” premiering 2023

“Netflix’s new animated preschool series Princess Power is based on the No. 1 New York Times Bestselling book series Princesses Wear Pants by Savannah Guthrie (co-anchor of ‘Today’) and Allison Oppenheim. The show is a celebration of girl power and self-expression that follows princesses of four major fruit kingdoms: Kira Kiwi, Beatrice ‘Bea’ Blueberry, Rita Raspberry and Penelope ‘Penny’ Pineapple. These princesses embrace their differences and become stronger together to help their fellow fruitizens and make their world a better place. Princess Power’s whimsical, aspirational joy comes with a timely message: that it’s not just what you wear but what you do that makes all the difference.”

“CoComelon Lane,” premiering 2023

“‘CoComelon Lane’ explores the lives of JJ and his best friends (Cody, Cece, Nina, Bella and Nico) as they experience life’s BIG moments for little kids. From the excitement of going to a friend’s house for dinner for the first time, or learning how to take care of a family pet, to the scaries that come from that first trip to a doctor’s office, JJ invites viewers (speaking directly to audiences for the first time!) to join their favorite CoComelon characters as they experience — and celebrate — life’s special milestones of growing up.”