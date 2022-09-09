Overprotected? Britney Spears Won’t Be Doing Any Interviews To Promote Memoir

mega

Britney Spears has been offered millions to do interviews following the end of her conservatorship, however, the troubled singer never wants to do an interview ever again, RadarOnline.com has learned.

“Britney has always hated doing interviews and has never been happy with the end results. Even when her book comes out, she won’t do a single interview to promote it,” sources tell RadarOnline.com. “After what she’s been through, Britney is still very fragile and doesn’t trust reporters or strangers.”

Insiders reveal that the press rollout for her book will be very carefully planned out, and does not include a single big tell-all with Robin Roberts, Gayle King, or anyone else.

“If you want to know what Britney is thinking buy her book,” said a publishing source. “They are not going to give the content away for free to some TV host. Let’s be honest, Savannah Guthrie needs Britney more than Britney needs her.”

Sources close to Britney said her memoir has been completed but the release has been delayed due to the paper shortage. Her publisher Simon & Schuster was aiming for a January release but that has been postponed.

As RadarOnline.com, last month, Britney hinted at her disdain for interviews in a 22-minute audio recording where she bared her soul. In the since-deleted clip, Britney told her fans that she had a lot on her mind but wasn’t interested in a sit-down with Oprah. She didn’t like the idea of being paid to express her emotions, Britney said.

A source close to Oprah told RadarOnline.com, “they 100% did not offer Britney money for an interview. Oprah does not pay.” The insider added, “She didn’t pay Meghan and Harry and wouldn’t pay Britney.”

Britney has continued to speak out on her own terms and without the need for a one-on-one interview. After the initial audio recording was deleted, she then posted a second clip days later. The pop star addressed remarks from her ex-husband Kevin Federline and their son Jayden.

The singer said, “Like I said, God would not have let this happen to me. I don’t believe in god anymore because of the way my children and my family have treated me. There is nothing to believe in anymore. I’m an atheist y’all.”