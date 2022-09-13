‘Pose’ star Angelica Ross on making Broadway history, Billy Porter’s ‘unrecognized’ inspiration and taking pointers from Brandy

Published by

New York Daily News

NEW YORK — Angelica Ross is bringing a new kind of razzle and dazzle to Broadway. The “Pose” star is making history as the first transgender actress to portray Roxie Hart in “Chicago.” She started her limited run at Broadway’s Ambassador Theatre on Monday. And she’s still ecstatic about it. “It’s just going better than I had imagined but I will be honest and say that I was pretty excited from the notion of doing this,” she told the Daily News. “I come from a musical theater background … but it’s been a while since I’ve done this kind of this level of theater, live theater.” The Kenosha, Wiscon…

