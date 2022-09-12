Queen’s ‘Dying Wish’: Elizabeth II Wanted Prince Harry To Reunite With William, Made ‘Cutting Remarks’ About Meghan Markle

Mega

Prince William’s decision to make a joint public appearance with his estranged brother, Prince Harry, fulfilled one of the Queen’s final wishes, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Queen Elizabeth II, who died peacefully at Balmoral Castle last Thursday at age 96, had expressed her wish for her grandsons to repair their relationship, according to a well-placed royal source.

Mega

The warring brothers have been at odds since 38-year-old Harry began dating the former Suits actress, with whom he now shares Archie, 3, and 1-year-old Lilibet.

The Queen also privately voiced her concerns about Meghan Markle, the American divorcée, said the royal insider.

After years of tortured silence, Elizabeth is said to have made cutting remarks and subtle steps to ensure the monarchy survived Meghan Markle and Harry’s renegade rebellion.

“Her Majesty believed Meghan and her publicity-obsessed antics posed a real threat to the monarchy,” a senior courtier said.

“As she faced her final days, Elizabeth detested how Harry was torn from his family to start a new life in America.”

Mega

While Harry and Meghan have feuded more openly with other family members, the Queen had always managed to remain above the fray — at least in public.

“I’m told the Queen had suspicions early that Meghan couldn’t accept the royal rulebook, but gave her a chance — many chances,” added the courtier.

The Queen’s breaking point was said to have come when Meghan vowed to walk on Washington for abortion rights with feminist Gloria Steinem.

Although the queen publicly maintained her royal reserve after being blindsided by the Sussexes fleeing to the U.S. in 2020, insiders claimed she couldn’t contain her disdain over the situation.

Mega

“She was outraged after Meghan accused the royals of being cruel, uncaring racists and criticized Prince William’s wife, Kate, in that bombshell CBS interview,” said another palace source.

“She retaliated with three words — ‘recollections may vary’ — subtly suggesting Meghan was lying. And she didn’t even try to hide her glee when Meghan snubbed Prince Philip’s funeral last year. ‘Thank goodness Meghan is not coming,’ she told her aides.”

The Queen feared another Meghan drama would steal attention from her beloved Philip.

The same kind of potential distraction was also why she banned the Sussexes from the Buckingham Palace balcony during her Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June.

“She would not allow them to cash in on their royal connections for their megabucks Netflix documentary!” declared the courtier, referring to one of Harry and Meghan’s blockbuster Hollywood deals.

Mega

The Queen welcomed the former B-list actress before she wed Harry, 37, in May 2018, but storm clouds soon arrived.

Meghan, 40, refused Her Majesty’s plea to resolve the bitter public feud that exploded with her father, Thomas Markle.

Reports also emerged that Meghan was bullying staffers, which the American actress has vehemently denied.