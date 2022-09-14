Russia’s Been Spending Hundreds Of Millions Of Dollars On Foreign Election Interference, U.S. Claims

Russian tank.MEGA

Russia has spent hundreds of millions of dollars to interfere with foreign elections, according to declassified United States intelligence, Radar has learned.

The country’s influence in foreign elections has included the funding of political parties, officials and politicians. Moscow’s interference has been in place in at least two dozen countries over four continents since 2014, the U.S. stated.

Russia’s interactions have been further under the microscope since it began its invasion of Ukraine in February. The Biden Administration has shared the findings with 110 other countries in order to expose Russia.

“What Russia is doing around the world in terms of its election meddling is also an assault on sovereignty, is an effort to chip away at the ability of people around the world to choose the governments that they see best fit, to represent them to represent their interests, to represent their values,” State Department Spokesperson Ned Price said Sept. 13.

“Part of our charge, not only is to do that assessment and to collect and to do that analysis, but then to expose what we know.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to continue his interference in foreign politics with the goal of having global influence. Russia has been accused of foreign election interference for years while denying all claims. According to a Federal Grand Jury indictment, Russians used a monthly budget of $1.2 million to interfere with the 2016 United States presidential election between former President Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton.

However, the new report on Russia’s influence in foreign elections did not cite how effective it has been. The release of the declassified information has been a tactic the Biden Administration has used to expose Russia, one that CIA Director William Burns said last week has been effective, according to NBC News.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has seen setbacks recently as the invaded country has been pushing the aggressors back.