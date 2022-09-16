Shocking Video Shows House Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Appear To Kick Gun Control Advocate Two Times During Heated Exchange

Mega

Marjorie Taylor Greene seemingly kicked a gun control advocate this week after being confronted by a group of activists in Washington, D.C., RadarOnline.com has learned.

The shocking incident took place on Thursday as the controversial congresswoman was leaving the United States Capitol building.

After being surrounded by the large group of gun control advocates, the 48-year-old representative of Georgia’s 14th congressional district engaged in a heated back-and-forth regarding gun violence.

Even more shocking is the fact that MTG herself tweeted a video of the incident in which she appears to kick a young woman two separate times after the young woman – who has since been identified as 18-year-old Marianna Pecora – walked in front of the congresswoman.

“Did she literally just tweet out the video of her kicking me?” Pecora tweeted.

Nearly 25 minutes earlier, Greene posted the video to her Twitter account calling Pecora and the other activists “foolish cowards” and suggested they are “idiots.”

“These foolish cowards want the government to take away guns & the rights of parents to defend their children in schools,” MTG wrote alongside the 3-minute clip.

“You have to be an idiot to think gun control will create a utopian society where criminals disarm themselves and obey the law,” she continued before adding gun free zones “kill people.”

Despite the video which appeared to show MTG kicking Pecora two separate times, the congresswoman’s communications director, Nick Dyer, told NPR the allegations are “absolutely ridiculous” and a “lie.”

Pecora, who also spoke to NPR, admitted she was “a little shaken” emotionally in the wake of the incident.

“It’s incredibly disheartening to me that a member of Congress has so little respect for the people of our country that she finds it acceptable to turn to trying to hurt them,” she told the outlet.

Late Thursday evening, Santiago Mayer – who serves as the executive director of the group Voters of Tomorrow and who was also with Pecora at the time of the incident – revealed the group is looking into pressing charges against MTG over her allegedly belligerent behavior.

“To answer the most prevalent question about pressing charges: we’re talking to our legal team and keeping our options open,” Mayer said.