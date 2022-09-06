Texas church preaching violence toward LGBTQ community faces 2nd eviction this year

Published by

Fort Worth Star-Telegram

A Watauga, Texas, church where the pastor called for gay people to be executed is facing the possibility of its second eviction in a year. Stedfast Baptist Church lost its Hurst location in a strip shopping center at strip center at 700 W. Bedford Euless Road in February, after a Tarrant County judge ruled that the church violated its lease by making threats and creating dangerous nuisance. According to filings in the Tarrant County Justice of the Peace Court No. 1, a nonjury trial is scheduled for 8 a.m. Wednesday via Zoom. Details outlining why Stedfast faces eviction weren’t available as co…

Read More