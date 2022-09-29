Published by

AlterNet

By David Badash,The New Civil Rights Movement Donald Trump has bragged about how installing Supreme Court justices was one of the greatest things a President can do. By the end of his one term he had placed three far right wing jurists on the nation’s highest court.As Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s health was failing, Trump apparently was looking forward to nominating yet another justice to the bench. The Washington Post, citing New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman’s new book, says Trump derisively prayed for the 87-year old liberal icon. READ MORE: ‘We Have Incredible Things’: Trump Surpris…

Read More