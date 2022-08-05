Advocacy groups in the Americas focus on tackling rising surveillance technology

Published by

Global Voices

A woman uses her mobile phone in Ciudad Barrios, El Salvador. (O)SCAR RIVERA/AFP via Getty Images) This is an excerpt of IFEX’s Americas July 2022 report, republished and edited in Global Voices Advox under a media partnership agreement. IFEX (International Freedom of Expression Exchange) is a global network of organizations that work in defense of freedom of expression. See the full report here. In recent years, technology has prevailed as the go-to solution for fighting crime in the Americas. Nevertheless, this tendency to technosolutionsism by governments has been widely criticised. Tools d…

Read More