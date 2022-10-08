Breakaway church gives gay ex-monk what Vatican would deny him: a holy wedding

Published by

Reuters UK

By Louisa Off and Sarah Marsh MUNICH (Reuters) – Anselm Bilgri, a former monk and prior at one of Germany’s most famous monasteries, had to leave the Roman Catholic Church to wed his long-term male partner. Now he hopes their wedding within a breakaway church will normalise such unions. Bilgri, 68, and his partner Markus Achter, 41, were wed in a Munich church on Saturday by a priest of the Old Catholic Church, which emerged in the Netherlands in the 19th century and lets priests marry and allows same-sex relationships. “I immediately thought: now I have actually received all seven sacraments,…

