Commentary: Washington is neglecting a key national security threat

Published by

Tribune News Service

At the Global Fund Seventh Replenishment Conference last month, President Joe Biden pledged $6 billion in U.S. funding to fight AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria, and strengthen health systems worldwide. The announcement is a welcome sign of the administration’s continued interest in global health as attention to the COVID-19 pandemic wanes. But despite this and other recent commitments, the United States is still doing too little to address the danger of new and resurgent diseases. The recent spread of monkeypox and even polio, though unlikely to reach pandemic levels, underscores this fact. Loo…

Read More