Country Star Loretta Lynn Dead At 90 After Planning Her Own Funeral

RIP. Country star Loretta Lynn died at 90 years old on Tuesday, October 4. The singer was surrounded by family when she passed away at her Tennessee ranch and died from natural causes, RadarOnline.com has learned.

As this outlet exclusively reported, Lynn had all the arrangements planned prior to her death.

“Loretta wants to turn most of her physical holdings into cash so she doesn’t burden her kids and grandkids with having to sell off stuff when she’s gone,” a family friend spilled last week.

“But even more, she wants to plan her own memorial service so the day will go EXACTLY as she wants!”

Lynn wanted to be laid to rest next to her late husband, Mooney, in addition to her children, Jack Benny and Betty Sue, at the family cemetery.

“And that’s where Loretta wants her memorial service to be,” the insider noted. “She wants all of her fans to be able to attend, and there’s plenty of room at the ranch. Loretta has already asked her performing children and grandchildren to take the stage at her farewell event. She also wants lifelong friends such as Dolly Parton to help send her off in style.”

The Coal Miner’s Daughter songstress had previous health issues, as she suffered a stroke in 2017 and broke her hip one year later.

