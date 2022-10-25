Country Stars React to Leslie Jordan’s Death: ‘You Brought a Smile to So Many People’

Published by

Taste of Country

Country stars are among the many who turned to social media to pay tribute to actor and singer Leslie Jordan after his untimely death on Monday (Oct. 24) at the age of 67. Jimmie Allen, Ty Herndon, Dolly Parton and more shared their tributes to Jordan, who died in Los Angeles on Monday after his car veered off the road and struck a building. Local law enforcement initially told TMZ that they suspect Jordan might have suffered a medical emergency that led to the crash. “LJ Rest In Love brother,” Allen writes. “Thanks for the talks and the 6am texts. You brought a smile to so many people.” Parto…

Read More