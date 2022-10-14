Dear Annie: ‘I have found peace and love in widowhood as a widower’

Published by

NJ.com

DEAR ANNIE: I read your column daily. I live in the Deep South. When I was 23, I finally accepted my sexual orientation and began a relationship with a friend four years older than me. He and I began a decades-long loving relationship that culminated in our legal marriage. We had strong support from some but strong resistance from others. The fact that we had to work and pray so hard to protect our bond (there were really no significant support groups such as mainline churches or large family support; even doctors initially were a challenge) made the relationship paramount. It was not always e…

Read More