Dolly Parton Accepts Her 2022 Carnegie Medal of Philanthropy: ‘I’ll Probably Sleep in This Tonight’ [Watch]

Published by

Taste of Country

Dolly Parton made a trip to New York to officially accept her 2022 Carnegie Medal of Philanthropy trophy, which celebrates her decades of charitable efforts, especially her Dolly Parton Foundation and its creation of the Imagination Library. As she accepted her award, the country legend delivered a nearly five-minute acceptance speech that packed in plenty of her signature light-hearted, down-home humor, and also conveyed the sincere gratitude she felt for the award. “I’m proud to have this. I was afraid I was gonna have to take my hair off to get this on,” Parton joked at the beginning of her…

Read More