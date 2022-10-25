Editorial: Laura Kelly deserves a second term as Kansas governor

Published by

The Kansas City Star

In 2018, we said Laura Kelly was the clear choice for Kansas governor, pointing out her “practical yet determined plan” to repair the fiscal damage of her predecessors. She executed that plan. Today, we strongly endorse Kelly, a Democrat and the incumbent governor, for the second term she now seeks. Kansans should not forget the disaster Kelly inherited when she took office in 2019. The state was still reeling from the tax cut “experiment” of former Gov. Sam Brownback, which led to cratering revenues and underfunded schools. Remember endless special sessions? Last-minute budget transfers? Plum…

