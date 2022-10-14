Emerging LGBTQ filmmakers take the spotlight at New York LGBTQ+ Film Festival

Published by

New York Daily News

NEW YORK — Four emerging LGBTQ filmmakers, who were selected as the first-ever recipients of NewFest’s New Voices Filmmakers Grant, will showcase their work at this year’s New York LGBTQ+ Film Festival. The initiative, a partnership of NewFest with Netflix in support of emerging LGBTQ talent, distributed a total of $100,000 in funds among the recipients, as well as one year of mentorship. The selected filmmakers will now have the opportunity to screen their work in one of the world’s largest queer film festivals. The program aims to “continue making sure that filmmakers who have historically b…

Read More