EU member states approve universal mobile devices chargers for 2024

EU environment ministers take part in a meeting at the European Council headquarters in Brussels. -/European Council/dpa

Mobile phones and other electronic devices in the European Union will need to have standardized charging equipment from 2024 under legislation given final approval on Monday.

“It will no longer be necessary to buy a different charger every time you purchase a new mobile phone or similar device,” said a statement from the Council of the EU, representing the 27 EU member states.

The final approval from EU environment ministers confirms a recent vote in the European Parliament in favour of a universal charger and is considered a formality.

Under the agreement, USB-C is to become the standard charging socket in the EU. Among the other electronic devices included in the agreement are tablets, e-readers, digital cameras, headphones and headsets, and portable speakers.

The regulation also allows consumers to purchase charging equipment and devices separately from one another.

Czech Industry Minister Jozef Síkela said having “a charger that fits multiple devices will save money and time and also helps us reduce electronic waste.”

The Czech Republic currently has the rotating six-month EU presidency, putting it in charge of directing the bloc’s policy agenda.

The new rule comes after pushing for companies to make charging equipment for mobile phones and other portable devices more uniform since 2014 with original proposals dating as far back as 2009.

The agreement comes despite industry resistance. Apple in particular, has criticized the regulations as hampering innovation.

The US technology giant argued the move could cause many existing products to be needlessly thrown away.

The European Commission however estimates disposed chargers generate 11,000 tons of e-waste every year.