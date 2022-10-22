FIFA president slams low offers for women’s World Cup TV rights

FIFA President Gianni Infantino speaks at a press conference after the Fifa Congress at the Doha Exhibition & Convention Center (DECC). Infantino has criticized what he called unacceptably low offers for 2023 women’s World Cup broadcast rights. Christian Charisius/dpa

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has criticized what he called unacceptably low offers for 2023 women’s World Cup broadcast rights.

“A hundred times less (than the men’s World Cup), even more than 100 times in some occasions, this is not acceptable,” the boss of the football governing body told a news conference ahead of Saturday’s group stage draw.

Infantino didn’t name the media companies and broadcasters involved but said they know who they are.

“We are not going to accept this,” Infantino said about the offers.

“We know that the viewing figures for these broadcasters in some big footballing countries for the men’s World Cup or for the Women’s World Cup are actually very similar…meaning their commercial income is very similar for men and for women,” he added.

The 2023 women’s World Cup will take place from July 20-August 20 in Australia and New Zealand. Due to the time difference, many games will be played in nighttime hours in key markets such as Europe and the Americas.