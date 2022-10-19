Florida teachers could lose licenses for defying ‘don’t say gay,’ ‘anti-woke’ laws

Published by

Orlando Sentinel

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida adopted a trio of education rules Wednesday that carry out its new culture-war laws, including one that threatens public school teachers with the loss of state certification if they violate requirements of the state’s so-called “don’t say gay” and “anti-woke” legislation. More than 50 people spoke at the State Board of Education meeting held at an Orlando hotel, both to denounce and applaud the new rules, all of which were adopted. The laws were approved earlier this year by the Republican-dominated Florida Legislature and then signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis, who pushed fo…

Read More