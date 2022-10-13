Gay cop who was demoted three ranks sues N.J. town for discrimination

Published by

NJ.com

A gay, former Lodi police captain who was demoted to patrol for skipping out on numerous roadside details has sued the borough, alleging that she’s the victim of an “old boys network” that runs the department and retaliated against her after she complained of a hostile work environment. Theresa Grillo this week filed a lawsuit against the Borough of Lodi, alleging that the Internal Affairs investigation that ultimately wrecked her career was launched after she complained of a “culture of misogyny” that she claims flourished within the department under the leadership of Chief Donald Scorzetti. …

