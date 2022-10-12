GM expands benefits eligibility to include US domestic partners

Published by

The Detroit News

General Motors Co. is expanding benefits eligibility for U.S. salaried employees to include their domestic partners, regardless of gender, starting Jan. 1, 2023. The benefits include medical, dental and vision. The automaker already offers benefits to domestic partners and their children in more than a dozen countries. GM is working on expanding this globally in 2023. “Achieving our goal of becoming the most inclusive company in the world will only be possible if we continue to listen to our employees,” said Kim Brycz, senior vice president and chief people officer, in a statement “Through fee…

