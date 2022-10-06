Herschel Walker Loves His Son ‘Unconditionally’ After 22-Year-Old Disowned Senate Candidate For Allegedly Not Being Truthful About Abortion Accusations

Mega; @ChristianWalker/Twitter

Herschel Walker said he loves his son “unconditionally” despite the 22-year-old disowning him for allegedly “lying” about recent allegations he paid for an ex-girlfriend to receive an abortion, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The GOP Senate candidate expressed his love for his son, Christian Walker, during an interview Wednesday morning that focused on both the current abortion allegations and the intense criticism he’s receiving as a result of the accusations.

“Well, I love my son unconditionally,” the NFL football player-turned-wannabe politician told Fox News. “And that’s the way I’ve always been, I always love him unconditionally.”

“I always will be for any of my kids,” the Georgia GOP Senate candidate added, in reference to Christian and his three other children. “And I love them.”

Herschel’s love for Christian is apparently not reciprocated. The social media fanatic has published a series of videos criticizing his father and condemning the 60-year-old Senate candidate for allegedly not being truthful about accusations he paid $700 for his ex-girlfriend to receive an abortion in 2009.

“I stayed silent as the atrocities committed against my mom were downplayed. I stayed silent when it came out that my father, Herschel Walker, had all these random kids across the country – none of whom he raised,” Christian fumed in one video.

“I was silent lie after lie after lie,” Christian continued. “The abortion card drops yesterday. It’s literally his handwriting in the card. They say they have receipts, whatever. He gets on Twitter, he lies about it. Okay, I’m done.”

During his interview Wednesday morning, Herschel continued to deny the abortion allegations against him. He also commented on the “damage” Christian is “doing” by recording and publishing the videos.

“The damage he’s doing…he’s letting people know that the left will do whatever they can to win this seat,” Herschel said. “And I told you when I got in this race, I’m gonna win this seat.”

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Herschel was accused of paying for an ex-girlfriend’s abortion in 2009 despite his current and outspoken pro-life stance.

The 60-year-old Senate candidate’s accuser, who has not been named, claims Herschel paid her a $700 personal check five days after she received the abortion on September 12, 2009.

Besides the check, the former NFL football player also reportedly gifted her a “get well” card containing Herschel’s distinctive signature. His accuser produced all of the alleged evidence, including a $575 receipt from the abortion clinic, when she made the allegations on Monday.

But despite the allegations made by his accuser, and the apparent evidence to back her claims up, Herschel has called the allegations a “flat-out lie” and denies the accusations in the “strongest possible terms.”

Herschel has also since been defended by some of his strongest endorsers – including former President Donald Trump.

“Herschel Walker is being slandered and maligned by the Fake News Media and obviously, the Democrats,” Trump said in a statement posted to his social media platform, Truth Social, on Tuesday. “Herschel has properly denied the charges against him, and I have no doubt he is correct.”